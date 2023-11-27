Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed

The confirmation comes after Selena Gomez voiced her support for bestie Taylor Swift's new relationship

File Footage

Selena Gomez’s dating game was reportedly off the charts, however, an insider recently revealed that's not the case.



A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the 31-year-old singer is “casually dating” but isn’t looking for a relationship.

"Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy,” the tipster revealed.

The confirmation comes after she stepped out with Chainsmokers Drew Taggart in January, and was later spotted kissing Zayn Malik in March, in New York City.

However, in September, the Rare Beauty mogul revealed she is single with a TikTok video as she synced to the sound: “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b**ch. Y'all stay safe out there."

While enjoying her single life, Selena has shown support for her bestie Taylor Swift’s new relationship with NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Earlier this month, a source told the outlet that she gave her blessings to the happening couple’s budding romance. "Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis and sees how respectful he is of her and that he treats her like a queen.”