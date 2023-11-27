 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date

Jennifer Lopez will be releasing her ninth studio album This Is Me...Now after almost a decade

Melanie Walker

Monday, November 27, 2023

Jennifer Lopez has announced the release date of her highly anticipated, ninth studio album This Is Me...Now.

Scheduled to drop on February 16, 2024, through Nuyorican/BMG, the record marks J.Lo's first full-length solo album in almost a decade, following her 2014 release A.K.A which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

The upcoming album, This Is Me...Now, serves as a sequel to her 2002 release This Is Me...Then which she dedicated to her then-partner Ben Affleck, with whom she has now rekindled her romance.

The first single from the album Can't Get Enough will be dropping on January 10, 2024, which also marks her debut partnership with BMG.

Simultaneously, on the album's release day, This Is Me...Now: The Film will be globally available on Prime Video. 

J.Lo teased the film over the weekend, when she shared an 18-second clip and has now given a more detailed look with a new 37-second teaser. 

