Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie

Piers Morgan called Omid Scobie 'shameless lying lickspittle' over his claims in bombshell book 'Endgame'

Piers Morgan finally reacts to Omid Scobie’s claims

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has finally responded to royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie’s claims in his bombshell book Endgame.



In his column for The Sun, Piers Morgan says Omid Scobie, the ‘heavy-eyebrowed little weasel’ makes a living peddling constant garbage about the Royal Family on behalf of the world’s most disingenuous victims Meghan and Harry.

He also commented on Scobie’s tweet where the royal author says “Whether you like my work or loathe it, all I ask is that if you are reading coverage about what’s supposedly inside #ENDGAME, please also read the book itself.

“Incorrect and bad translations, snippets without context, leaks etc. do not tell the full or accurate story. Thank you.”

Responding to it, the outspoken journalist said, “UPDATE: I’ll be exposing this shameless lying lickspittle in a new column posting today.”