Omid Scobie issued statement regarding the Dutch translation after it apparently named the 'royal racist'

Omid Scobie issues statement on ‘royal racist’ after Endgame error sparked panic

Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has issued an urgent statement about the "royal racist" after a major publishing error sparked a panic.



Scobie’s book, Endgame, which has been translated in different languages around the world, was released on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Dutch translation of the Endgame appeared to name the "royal racist", that Meghan Markle had claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that an unnamed member of the Royal Family raised "concern" over Prince Archie's skin colour.

Scobie issued the statement regarding the Dutch translation, saying: "The book is available in a number of languages and unfortunately I can't speak Dutch so I haven't seen the copy for myself.”

He further said, “But if there have been any translation errors, I'm sure the publishers have got it under control. For me, I edited and wrote the English version.”

Speaking to RTL Boulevard, per GB News, the royal expert continued, "There's never been a version that I've produced that has names in it."