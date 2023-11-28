Omid Scobie has made fresh claims about King Charles and Prince William rift in his bombshell book, 'Endgame'

Prince William vs King Charles: Another cause of ‘increased tension’ revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend Omid Scobie has also touched on the royal race row of Prince William's godmother Lady Hussey in his book.



Scobie claims in his book that Prince William's reaction to Lady Susan Hussey race row "increased tension" with his father King Charles.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of using Omid Scobie as ‘tool’

Following Lady Susan Hussey’s comments in November 2022, Prince William’s spokesperson had issued a statement saying that "racism has no place in our society".

The GB News quoted the royal expert as saying that William's statement led to tension between him and his father King Charles.

Scobie claims in Endgame, there is "increasing" tension between the king and his elder son, fuelled by the monarch’s alleged "jealousy" of Prince William.

Read More: King Charles support to Prince Andrew left Prince William ‘baffled’

The royal biographer wrote: "The father-son (King Charles and Prince William) relationship was beginning to bristle with tension and one-upmanship, so William's solo manoeuvrings around the Hussey trouble added force to friction.”