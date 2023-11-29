Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray got married in 2005 but called it quits just five months later

Sophia Bush breaks cover after Chad Michael Murray’s latest remarks

Sophia Bush took a subtle jab at her past relationships by sharing a meme photo on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, the One Tree Hill alum shared a picture of a white cake with icing that read, "congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!"

The dig comes a day after her OTH co-star and ex-husband Chad Michael Murray addressed rumors about cheating on his ex wife Erin Foster with her.

While talking to E!News, he said, "I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past. I try to move forward every single day and just go."

Chad and Sophia tied the knot in 2005 but called it quits just five months later.

The 42-year-old actor has been married to Sarah Roemer since 2015 whereas the Good Sam star married businessman Grant Hughes.

However, their whirlwind romance came to an end when she filed for divorce in 2022, and has sparked romance rumors with former soccer player Ashlyn Harris.