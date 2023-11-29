Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie accuses Prince William of leaking their private details

Prince William reacts to Prince Harry’s pal Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’

Prince William was not “surprised” after coming across allegations levelled against him by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie in his book Endgame.



According to Us Weekly, William, the Prince of Wales, considers Scobie’s bombshell latest release to a “spiteful portrayal of the monarchy.”

In the book, Scobie said William “believes Harry and Meghan blindsided the family” when they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

ALSO READ: Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details

He also claimed that William is “convinced” that Harry has been “brainwashed” by an “army of therapists” while accusing him of telling the media that Harry was “mentally fragile.”

A tipster close to Prince William said of his reaction to the book, saying, “He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy.”

The insider said William has no intention to issue a response over the book publically as he “considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy.”

William, the Prince of Wales, doesn’t want “to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives” about his family, the insider claimed.

Before concluding, the source noted that William is “exasperated and sick of dealing with” the drama.