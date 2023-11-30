Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spend quality time together amid Kansas nestling

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spend quality time together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spotted making good use of the few weeks they have got together in Kansas City amid The Eras Tour break.

Taylor Swift is seemingly showering all her love and attention on her new love Travis Kelce after moving into Travis Kelce’s Kansas City mansion, which is worth six million dollars, as reported Daily Mail.

But it seems the couple makes sure to prioritize their friends as well.

Because as per the findings of Daily Mail, the love-struck couple was seen giving some company to the Chiefs Quarter Back Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who is reportedly a new pal of the Karma hitmaker.

The celebrity couple has expectedly paid a visit to the Mahomes family to wish Patrick’s son, who has just turned one.

On Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift, along with her security detail, was seen jetting off to the couple’s house. Later, Travis Kelce also joined his girlfriend at the Mahomes’ estate.

The source also reported that after spending a couple of hours at Mahomes’ sprawling mansion, the celebrity couple opted for a little privacy and returned to Travis’ mansion, where Taylor has reportedly settled in during her break from The Eras Tour.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after Travis Kelce accidently revealed Taylor's pet name during his podcast.