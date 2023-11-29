Selena Gomez welcomed her friend Raquelle Stevens & celeb chef Alex Guarnaschelli on 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez makes romantic confession amid cooking show teaser

In the promo of her new cooking show, Selena Gomez revealed that she has a new crush.

Providing an exclusive peak of her four-part holiday special of Selena + Chef, the 33-year-old singer welcomes her friend Raquelle Stevens and celeb chef Alex Guarnaschelli to prepare a whole Christmas buffet.

In the teaser, Alex teaches the Rare Beauty mogul how to season and prepare a roast, to which she smiles and says: "This is so fun!"

Read More: Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed

Her friend chimes in enthusiastically and claims, "She's thriving! I think you're bringing out a whole side of Selena we haven't even seen."

Selena agrees with her and then adds: "That's actually true. But I also have a crush on someone, so I'm kinda really happy."



When Alex asks her about it, she dismisses him and says: "Yeah, I do. But we'll talk about it later."

Read More: Selena Gomez debuts striking hair makeover

Selena’s rushed confession comes after a source recently told the outlet that she is busy doing and is looking to casually date only. "She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries," they added.