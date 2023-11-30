 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kim admits Kardashians ‘scammed’ their way into fame

In the finale of 'The Kardashians' season 4, the family celebrated Scott Disick's 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian recently expressed her shock over how her Kardashian family has become so popular and couldn’t believe that they made it big in reality TV.

She made the confession on The Kardashians season 4 finale where they celebrated Scott Disick’s 40th birthday.

Momager Kris Jenner gave him a toast, recalling that she had known him for most of his adult life, "You were literally here episode one, season 1” she told Khloe Kardashian’s ex, referencing their original reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Read More: North West again takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian

Later, the SKIMS founder made a toast for Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope, Reign with Kourtney, and thanked him for always supporting her "through thick and thin," claiming that he was there through every phase of her life.

Scott emphasised on her success and pointed out that Kim is now a lawyer and a Vogue cover model. 

The 43-year-old reality star whispered to the group, "Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work."

In a confessional, she later stated: “Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, 'God, can you believe you did it?' And I’m like, 'I can't, this is crazy.' ... We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?"

Read More: Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix

The Kardashians garnered fame when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in October 2007. The show ended on on June 10, 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons.

