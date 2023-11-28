In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West criticised her mother

North West again takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian

In the latest episode of The Kardashians season 4, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West playfully criticized her mother's cooking abilities.

Setting up for a mother-daughter cooking session in their huge $60 million mansion, the producer asked the witty 10-year-old if her mom could cook.

With a humorous expression, North replied, “Heck no," drawing laughter from those present behind the camera.

This isn't the first time Kim Kardashian's children have teased her about her domestic skills. On Mother's Day, Kim shared a letter from her five-year-old daughter, Chicago, titled "All About My Mom."

In the letter, Chicago jokingly stated that her mom is 22 years old, revealing quirky details about their close relationship, such as sharing a bed and playing together.



Previously, North also criticized her mom’s ex Pete Davidson while watching the Met Gala event on TV.

According to Page Six, she could not keep her opinion and took a dig at the comedian’s outfit while saying: “Hate it, you are going to the Met Gala, Pete, not to the gas station.”