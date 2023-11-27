While Kim Kardashian gained fame through reality TV, 'Fifth Wheel' won't be her first appearance on scripted television

Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix

Kim Kardashian has finally reached a deal with Netflix after a week-long of five bidding wars.

The streaming platform has successfully acquired the distribution rights for the reality TV star’s upcoming comedy show Fifth Wheel.

Kim will not only be leading the female-driven ensemble cast but has also taken on production duties, according to Deadline.

While no details about the plot and casting have been made public yet, the only confirmation has been about award-winning writer Paula Pell being the script writer of the show.

Paula, known for her work on Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, and AP Bio, has collaborated on the screenplay with comedian her husband Janine Brito.

While the SKIMS mogul gained fame through reality TV, notably Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, she has ventured into scripted projects before as well.

Her most recent appearance was in American Horror Story: Delicate, the latest season of the anthology horror series, where she portrayed the character of Siobhan Corbyn, a celebrity publicist.