Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham gushes over son Cruz Beckham for new achievement

Victoria Beckham lauds son Cruz Beckham for his latest achievement while tagging her husband David Beckham

Photo Victoria Beckham gushes over son Cruz Beckham for new achievement
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are really public when it comes to celebrating even the smallest achievements of their brood of four.

On various occasions, the celebrity couple can be seen lauding their four kids, Brooklyn Joseph Beckham, Romeo James Beckham, Cruz David Beckham and their youngest Harper Seven Beckham.

Not long ago, the founder of Victoria Beckham Beauty shared an adorable video in which David Beckham could be seen meticulously cutting cucumber slices into heart shapes for “the boss”, who is Harper Beckham, of his family.

Read More: David Beckham all hearts for daughter Harper amid Victoria's praise

Recently, Victoria has shared a new glimpse into the activities of one of their other kids.

Taking to her Instagram account, Posh Spice shared a “spontaneous “ moment of Cruz David Beckham, who is the youngest of her three sons.

The shared clip by the legendary fashion designer features Cruz effortlessly playing a guitar along with a local musician at a pub.

The proud mother captioned the post:

"@cruzbeckham Spontaneous performance last night at the pub! (clap emoji) kisses @davidbeckham."

Clad in casual attire, David Beckham’s son could be seen playing his guitar solo performing Come Together by The Beatles.

