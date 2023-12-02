Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were first spotted together at Bono music festival in November, 2022

‘Stressed’ Brad Pitt leans on girlfriend Ines de Ramon for support

Brad Pitt has been leaning on his girlfriend Ines de Ramon after divorce from Angelina Jolie and son Pax Jolie’s scathing Father’s Day note that went viral.

A source told OK! magazine, “Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad. She’s smart, down-to-earth and supportive.”

The tip comes after Pax slammed his father in a now-surfaced 2020 Instagram post which featured Brad’s Oscar winning photo from the time he won an award for Fight Club.

"Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” the caption read.

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he referred to his other siblings, Zahara (aged 18), Shiloh (aged 17) and twins Vivienne and Knox (aged 15).

However, the insider says that while it hurt Brad "to the bone," he has been finding solace in spending time with the jewelry designer.

“It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure,” they added.

The couple was first photographed together at a Bono concert in November, 2022. The source claimed that their romance is "heating up" and they plan on spending the holidays together as well.