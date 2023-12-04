Miley Cyrus still feuding with dad Billy Ray Cyrus over his marriage to Australian singer Firerose

Miley Cyrus issues ultimatums to her siblings amid feud with dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus reportedly issues an ultimatum to her siblings, Noah Cyrus and Branson Cyrus, forcing them to choose between their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, or mom, Tish Cyrus.



According to National Enquirer, the tension between the Flowers hitmaker and her father escalated after he tied the knot with Australian singer Firerose.

A tipster said that the country singer was under the impression that things with Miley would get better after his marriage to Firerose, but to his surprise, the situation worsened.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus STILL at odds with dad Billy Ray Cyrus

The insider said Miley did not limit her anger to her dad but extended it to her five siblings, prompting them to pick sides.

However, the insider said that "Noah and Branson are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose,” adding that they would take his side if they are “forced to choose.”

As for Miley, she has grown closer to Tish, who recently tied the knot with Prison Break star, Dominic Purcell.

"Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce," the insider said. "Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through."