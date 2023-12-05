Kate Middleton, vs Meghan Markle’s take on royal life exposed

 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle’s thoughts on royal life has just been compared because experts feel one “understands exactly what is required of them” whereas the other, seemingly doesn’t.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things during a candid piece for The Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “There's a new warmth and ease between them, a camaraderie even, that was very much in evidence at this year's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.”

Read More: Meghan Markle knew she had more right to speak than unknown Kate Middleton

She also added, “As two women whose support is vital to the success and wellbeing of their husbands, they not only have a shared experience, they also (unlike Meghan) understand exactly what is required of them — and undertake the assignment with grace, dignity and admirable consistency.”

“And it's this, perhaps, that is at the core of this endless sniping — either straight from the horse's mouth or via agents such as Scobie — that continues to emanate from Camp Sussex, despite the passage of time,” Ms Vine concluded by saying, in her piece. 

