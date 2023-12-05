 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya's best quality

Tom Holland spoke about his girlfriend Zendaya while discussing new movie 'The Crowded Room'

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality

Tom Holland spoke candidly about his relationship with Zendaya in a recent interview.

On Friday, the Spider-Man star discussed his new movie The Crowded Room in a Q&A discussion for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversions Series.

When asked about his 27-year-old girlfriend, Tom revealed that he loves her honesty the most. "Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, ‘cause you need that,” he stated.

While staying on topic, he also opened up about how his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. is the most honest out of all Marvel Cinematic Universe actors.

Read More: Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to 'Spider-Man 4'

"Downey is very honest – sometimes a little too honest. I really respect his opinion," he said. Moreover, Tom claimed that Robert taught him a lot, “I always sing his praises, and I love the guy. I admire him.”

The 27-year-old actor made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War

It was then followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

In a recent interview with Collider, Tom opened up about the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie, “All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character.”

