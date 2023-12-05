Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality

Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Tom Holland spoke candidly about his relationship with Zendaya in a recent interview.
On Friday, the Spider-Man star discussed his new movie The Crowded Room in a Q&A discussion for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversions Series.
When asked about his 27-year-old girlfriend, Tom revealed that he loves her honesty the most. "Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, ‘cause you need that,” he stated.
While staying on topic, he also opened up about how his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. is the most honest out of all Marvel Cinematic Universe actors.
Read More: Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to 'Spider-Man 4'
"Downey is very honest – sometimes a little too honest. I really respect his opinion," he said. Moreover, Tom claimed that Robert taught him a lot, “I always sing his praises, and I love the guy. I admire him.”
The 27-year-old actor made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.
It was then followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
In a recent interview with Collider, Tom opened up about the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie, “All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character.”