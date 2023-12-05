 
menu
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Facial surgeon reveals Angelina Jolie’s ‘major flaw’

An Australian plastic surgeon pointed out a surprising 'common' flaw in Angelina Jolie's face

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Facial surgeon reveals Angelina Jolie’s ‘major flaw’
Facial surgeon reveals Angelina Jolie’s ‘major flaw’ 

A renowned plastic surgeon has pointed out a major flaw in Angelina Jolie’s face structure.

Dr. Bryan Mendelson shared his expertise on the 48-year-old actress’ appearance during his conversation on Face by Alex Pike podcast.

"Women love Angelina Jolie, I don't quite know why. She does not have good bone structure on the temple. The other thing about her is her face is not symmetrical," he claimed.

The host, who is a cosmetic nurse himself, added that patients are always concerned about their face being asymmetrical.

Read More: Angelina Jolie steps out in Milan with big grin amid vicious family feud

“It would be nice to reassure people not to get focused on asymmetry because everyone is asymmetrical,” replied Dr. Bryan while emphasizing that people always notice it on themselves but never on other people.

The facial surgeon isn’t the first expert to comment on Angelina’s face structure. 

In 2021, a London-based aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon named Dr. Osman Bashir Tahir explained the Salt actress’ "uneven face."

Read More: Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of making Pax write scathing Father’s Day post

'It's not about being symmetrical! Many clients presume that beauty, aesthetics and my face sculpting is associated with symmetry, when in fact it isn't true at all!" he wrote on a close-up shot of hers.

Prince Harry’s workload ridiculed for looking like a ‘grifter’ video
Prince Harry’s workload ridiculed for looking like a ‘grifter’
Bianca Censori makes Kanye West look ‘silly’ with ‘foolish’ fashion choices video
Bianca Censori makes Kanye West look ‘silly’ with ‘foolish’ fashion choices
Netflix pulls the plug on star-studded Robert Pattinson thriller
Netflix pulls the plug on star-studded Robert Pattinson thriller
Beyoncé rakes millions over weekend with 'Renaissance' concert film video
Beyoncé rakes millions over weekend with 'Renaissance' concert film
Meghan Markle mocks Charles, Kate during first appearance after ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle mocks Charles, Kate during first appearance after ‘Endgame’
Cardi B, Offset fuel split speculations with shocking Instagram move
Cardi B, Offset fuel split speculations with shocking Instagram move
Hollywood stars Will Smith, Johnny Depp support Pakistani film ‘Umro Ayyar A New Beginning’
Hollywood stars Will Smith, Johnny Depp support Pakistani film ‘Umro Ayyar A New Beginning’
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality
Britney Spears mom ‘very apologetic’ for not helping daughter during conservatorship
Britney Spears mom ‘very apologetic’ for not helping daughter during conservatorship
Taylor Swift chants support for Travis Kelce with adorable nickname video
Taylor Swift chants support for Travis Kelce with adorable nickname
Joey King gives befitting response to ex Jacob Elordi ‘Kissing Booth’ trilogy criticism
Joey King gives befitting response to ex Jacob Elordi ‘Kissing Booth’ trilogy criticism
'Friends' actor Marlo Thomas remembers Matthew Perry a month after his death
'Friends' actor Marlo Thomas remembers Matthew Perry a month after his death