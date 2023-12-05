 
menu
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian set to put Kanye divorce experience in new role?

Kim Kardashian, an American social media personality, announces her new role after playing a publicist in 'American Horror Story'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Photo Photo Kim Kardashian set to put Kanye divorce experiences in a new role?
Photo Photo Kim Kardashian set to put Kanye divorce experiences in a new role?

Kim Kardashian is all set to extend her resume after making her name as a fashion model, a reality TV star, a marriage officiant, and an actress in the series American Horror Story.

Earlier in the finale of The Kardashians, an American reality TV show by Hulu, Kanye West’s ex-wife weighed in on playing the arrogant publicist Siobhan in the FX series.

Later, it came to the public’s attention that the SKIMS founder was also starring and producing the new comedy film The 5th Wheel, a project whose script was inked by the Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell while she was assisted by the screenwriter Janine Brito.

Now, the 43-year-old beauty mogul is seemingly polishing her acting skills by starring in another “high-end, glossy and s*** adult procedural” series penned by Ryan Murphy.

 Read More: Kanye West, Bianca Censori parting ways before anniversary?

Inspired by her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, Kim Kardashian will play the character of Los Angeles’ most successful lawyer who is also the owner of an all-female law firm in the same city, as per the findings of Elle.

Wasser is the same lawyer who facilitated Kim’s divorce with her third husband and the father of her four kids, Kanye West.

As fans will know, the star of the new legal drama made her first acting debut in 2008 in the comedy movie Disaster.

Sarah Ferguson talks about ‘love and forgiveness’ amid royal race row
Sarah Ferguson talks about ‘love and forgiveness’ amid royal race row
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recount feeling suicidal amid relationship scandal
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recount feeling suicidal amid relationship scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star falling in Montecito amid ‘Endgame’ controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star falling in Montecito amid ‘Endgame’ controversy
Meghan Markle exhibits signs of stress as she makes first public appearance amid race row
Meghan Markle exhibits signs of stress as she makes first public appearance amid race row
Why is Suzanne Somers buried wearing Timberland boots?
Why is Suzanne Somers buried wearing Timberland boots?
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence over ‘GMA’ exit due to affair
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence over ‘GMA’ exit due to affair
Meghan Markle’s talent agency ‘horrified’ over ‘Endgame’ by Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle’s talent agency ‘horrified’ over ‘Endgame’ by Omid Scobie
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William hold crucial meeting amid race row video
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William hold crucial meeting amid race row
Macaulay Culkin celebrates Walk of Fame star with heartfelt post
Macaulay Culkin celebrates Walk of Fame star with heartfelt post
Britney Spears’ relationship with father exposed after leg amputation
Britney Spears’ relationship with father exposed after leg amputation
Julia Roberts reflects on ‘immense understanding’ with twin kids
Julia Roberts reflects on ‘immense understanding’ with twin kids
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on 'unknown' medical condition
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on 'unknown' medical condition