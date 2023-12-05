Kim Kardashian set to put Kanye divorce experience in new role?

Kim Kardashian, an American social media personality, announces her new role after playing a publicist in 'American Horror Story'

Photo Photo Kim Kardashian set to put Kanye divorce experiences in a new role?

Kim Kardashian is all set to extend her resume after making her name as a fashion model, a reality TV star, a marriage officiant, and an actress in the series American Horror Story.

Earlier in the finale of The Kardashians, an American reality TV show by Hulu, Kanye West’s ex-wife weighed in on playing the arrogant publicist Siobhan in the FX series.

Later, it came to the public’s attention that the SKIMS founder was also starring and producing the new comedy film The 5th Wheel, a project whose script was inked by the Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell while she was assisted by the screenwriter Janine Brito.

Now, the 43-year-old beauty mogul is seemingly polishing her acting skills by starring in another “high-end, glossy and s*** adult procedural” series penned by Ryan Murphy.

Inspired by her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, Kim Kardashian will play the character of Los Angeles’ most successful lawyer who is also the owner of an all-female law firm in the same city, as per the findings of Elle.

Wasser is the same lawyer who facilitated Kim’s divorce with her third husband and the father of her four kids, Kanye West.

As fans will know, the star of the new legal drama made her first acting debut in 2008 in the comedy movie Disaster.