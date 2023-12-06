Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet’s title of Princess is ‘just for show’?

Prince Harry’s daughter and her title has just come under the radar of experts

The daughter of Prince Harry, as well as her title has caused people to wonder if its all ‘just for show’.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on this during one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

The piece began with her saying, “The situation was parlous enough already” when the Sussexes left England.

For those unversed, “November marked four years since a baby Archie flew the ten hours from the UK to Vancouver Island with his parents where they all shacked up in the first mega-mansion in a series of North American mega-mansions befitting an unusually flush Real Housewife that they have called home.”

And “Since then, the now four and a half-year-old has spent a grand total of four days back in the UK, which also happens to be the entire amount of time that his sister has spent back in their father’s homeland.”

In the middle of her piece she also drove the point home and questioned the significance of her title before adding, “consider: Lilibet is a princess of the United Kingdom but has never even spent a full-week on British soil.”

To make matters worse, “by all accounts, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have only met Archie on a small number of occasions while, as far as has been reported, they have never met Lili.”

“Any sort of trans-Atlantic summit of young cousins awkwardly negotiated via stilted messages sent via encrypted servers and with the help of aides in multiple time zones?” couldn’t get arranged? “Exactly” said the expert before signing off.