Meghan Markle is 'Duchess of Gorgeous' with 'timeless' beauty

Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Meghan Markle is lauded for her ageless beauty after recent public appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared on the Variety Power of Women event in November, spoke fondly about the recent popularity of her TV show ‘Suits.’

Meghan said: “I have had no idea. It was great to work on. Such a great cast and crew… It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days so that could have something to do with it, but good shows are everlasting.”

Her look from the night also garnered love from fans, who branded her ‘Duchess of Gorgeous.

One commented: “That face card…42! Where? She is beautiful. So good to see her living her life freely.”

Another stated: “Duchess of Gorgeous” while someone else said: “She’s so naturally beautiful it’s insane.”

A third continued: “She doesn’t even look like she’s wearing makeup. Just naturally looking like [she’s] in her 20s when she’s in her 40s.”

