Meghan Markle wanted distance from 'hysteria', skipped King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle refrained from attending King Charles coronation due to different reason.

The Duchess of Sussex, who did not accompany her husband, Prince Harry, on the occasion, did not only stay back because of Prince Archie’s birthday.

Royal author Omid Scobie has now disclosed the real reason as per source close to the Duchess of Sussex tells Elle magazine.

He said: “I know her team spoke about [how] she wasn’t coming over for the Coronation because of Archie's birthday, but I also know from speaking with people that there was also a desire to stay away from the noise and hysteria that comes any time she sets foot near the country, let alone the family.

The author added: “And the way they were treated during the time of the Queen’s death and the funeral really reinforced for her that she had not only made the right decision, but didn’t want to go anywhere near [it] again.

“They said it loud and clear that they were looking for conversations and accountability and for people to own their roles and everything that had happened, and no one has so there is no reason for anything to change moving forward,”he added.