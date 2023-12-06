Angelina Jolie disses Hollywood while revealing major acting role

Angelina Jolie claimed that she would never become a Hollywood actress if she was fresh to the industry today

In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie confirmed her the comeback of a major franchise while simultaneously hinting towards quitting Hollywood.

The 48-year-old actress told WSJ magazine that she will be reprising her role as the villainous Disney character of Maleficent in the third installation of the movie.

The update comes four years after the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was released, however, she did not disclose any more details regarding casting or release date.

The franchise previously starred Elle Fanning as Maleficent's step-daughter Aurora, Michelle Pfeiffer, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple

The first part raked $758 million at the global box office while the second one grossed $491.7 million.

Angelina also dropped another bombshell while saying that she wants to quit acting and plans to leave "unhealthy" Los Angeles to "spend more time" in Cambodia.



She expressed her distaste for Hollywood and claimed that it’s a "shallow place" where she would likely never have become an actress if she was entering the industry in today's age.

Angelina opened up about moving away as soon as she can but her ongoing lengthy battle with ex Brad Pitt still hasn’t found a common ground over custody of their six kids.