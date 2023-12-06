A company named Reside Custom Homes accused Sofia Vergara of failure to payment and labor mistreatment

Sofia Vergara hit with shocking lawsuit by house contractors

Contractors who renovated Sofía Vergara’s Los Angeles mansion are suing her for allegedly unpaid work and mistreatment.

According to People, a company named Reside Custom Homes (RCH) filed a complaint against the Modern Family alum on November 27.

They accused Sofia of failing to pay them around $1.7 million in two invoices, dating back to March and July 2023, and also alleged that she "breached contract, committed fraud and meddled with contractual relations."

Moreover, RCH also alleged that their employees and subcontractors were mistreated on the job site.

"Throughout the duration of RCH’s work on the Property, Vergara would routinely engage in aggressive outbursts and would humiliate, ridicule, harass, and seek to intimidate RCH’s employees, representatives and subcontractors, among others," the complaint says.

According to the records quoted by the publication, Sofia bought the house for $26 million in 2020, while she was still married to ex husband Joe Manganiello.

The estranged couple, who announced their split after 7 years of marriage in July, had previously re-listed another home in the area for sale for $18 million in June.

The 51-year-old actress’ attorney Martin Singer told the outlet: “My client made claims against the contractor, Reside, several months before this specious lawsuit was filed."

He stated that Sofia's claims of overcharging by Reside, substandard and negligent work, and long delays seek damages in excess of $5 million.