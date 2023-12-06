Sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now claim they were invited to the society wedding of the year but rejected the invitation

Royal experts surprised over latest claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s camp

Royal experts are left surprised over latest claims from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s camp over the Duke of Sussex friend Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding invitation.



The Times, citing sources, had reported last week that Harry and Meghan had been excluded from the wedding of Prince Archie's godfather Hugo Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, as royal rift deepens following bombshell claims by Omid Scobie.

But now, sources close to Meghan and Harry have made tall claims, saying, “Harry actually got a ‘save the date’ card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood”, according to Page Six.

Sharing the report on X, formerly Twitter, royal expert Richard Eden, commented, “'Sources' close to #PrinceHarry and #Meghan now claim they WERE invited to the society wedding of the year but rejected the invitation. Do we believe these 'sources'?”

Commenting on it, Angela Levin said, “Now that is a surprise..”