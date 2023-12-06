Royal family’s secret ‘strategy’ over racism claims revealed

King Charles held a crucial meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the wake of latest claims by royal expert Omid Scobie

Royal family’s ‘strategy’ over racism claims revealed

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family have not yet officially responded after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame made racism claims.



However, the senior royal family members showed unity amid royal race row as they were all smiles in the family portrait released Tuesday ahead of the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

There were also reports that Palace was considering whether it should take action after the royals were named in the Dutch version of the book.

King Charles reportedly also held a crucial meeting with William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton in the wake of latest claims by royal expert Omid Scobie.

Now, a report by Us Weekly has disclosed the secret plan of the royal family how to respond to the claims.

The source told the publication, “The royals have all held strategy meetings regarding how to handle the accusations of racism.”

The insider claimed that royal family members' plan is to “respond through their actions.”