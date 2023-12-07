 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse break cover after pregnancy announcement

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child after dating for 5 years

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse break cover after pregnancy announcement
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse break cover after pregnancy announcement

Robert Pattinson and her girlfriend Suki Waterhouse made their first public appearance after announcing their pregnancy.

The 31-year-old singer and the Twilight alum were spotted with Taylor Swift in New York City as the trio attended the premiere of new Emma Stone movie Poor Things.

The couple, who has been dating since 2018, was seen stepping out of a black SUV as they arrived at the venue and later excited the DGA Theatre with Taylor by their side.

Read More: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ‘excited’ to become parents: ‘Their lives will change!'

For the event, Suki flaunted her baby bump in a white sheer shirt that flew down like a dress. On the other hand, Robert sported a red and white button-up shirt as a flannel over a white T-shirt underneath.

Suki confirmed her first pregnancy with Robert last month when she performed at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

The Good Looking hitmaker took the stage and announced: “I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on,” she said while flaunting her tiny baby bump. 

