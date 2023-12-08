 
Friday, December 08, 2023
Prince Harry's son Archie risking marriages, business dealings by King Charles

Experts fear that even knowing King Charles the way Prince Archie does can pose massive risks for his future choices

Friday, December 08, 2023

Experts have just pointed out the potential side effects of having royal family members on the other side of the pond.

All of this has been referenced in a piece for News.com.au.

It has been written by royal commentator Daniela Elser and she began the entire conversation off by referencing the ‘otherness’ Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are sure to feel growing up.

She even went as far as to write, “their otherness as members of the British royal family brought up on American soil, wholly unique in Hollywood, will ensure a lifetime of endorsement deals and light TV hosting gigs and toothpaste commercials will be shovelled their way."

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to move to Los Angeles

But the glitz and glamour aside, “no matter what, their actions, their marriages, and their business dealings will still refract back and reflect on The Firm, a sort of reputational ricochet effect.”

Perhaps this may culminate in the world seeing the siblings take center stage in Hollywood and host shows, before signing off from the conversation.

