Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'

Friday, December 08, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will remain distant from the Royal Family even if they win their security battle again the Home Office.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lost base in the UK, will hesitate to return to UK.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express.co.uk: "Harry and his family had full police protection when they were senior working royals but lost it when they stepped down.

"His claim is that officials failed to consider the security threat and the impact on the nation if he became a victim,” he added.

“Were he to win the case, his belief that he was subjected to 'unlawful and unfair treatment' would be upheld and he will feel confirmed in his belief that he and his family have been discriminated against,” he added.

Mr Fitzwilliams added: "Were he to lose he will undoubtedly be bitter. His offer to pay for security has already been rejected in the High Court in May, it would hardly be right for this to be bought."

The expert continued: "Either way, the strength of his feelings against the way he feels he has been treated are not likely to lessen.

"Without a base in Britain after their eviction from Frogmore, the Sussexes, especially after the publication of Spare earlier in the year and the current issue involving Omid Scobie and Endgame, are likely to remain extremely distant from the rest of the Royal Family,” the concluded.

