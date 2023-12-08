Timothée Chalamet gives Tom Holland a new label

Timothée Chalamet gave the title after he was asked if Tom Holland is better looking than him

File Footage

Gushing over Tom Holland’s good looks, Timothée Chalamet believes that he’s the “ultimate rizz master.”



The 27-year-old actor recently made an appearance for a fun conversation with Keegan-Michael Kay for Ladbible TV.

The two played a game where the table was divided into two sections of “Agree, Strongly Agree” and “Disagree, Strongly Disagree.” An off-camera person read out statements and to which they'd have to answer by placing their glass in the respective section.

Read More: Kylie Jenner finally accepts Timothée Chalamet as ‘boyfriend’

“Timothée Chalamet is a better looking than Tom Holland,” the crew member read to which the the Wonka star exclaimed and said, “Oh man, ya’ll going for the sauce!"

Timothée then added: “I’m going to strongly disagree on that. Tom is the ultimate rizz master. The Internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this.”

When the host seemed confused with his glass placement and couldn’t make a decision if he agrees with the statement or not, Timothée pointed towards the negative section and said: “I think you gotta go for this one.”

Read More: Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality

Another crew member then showed up with a clip of the Spiderman actor talking about the same subject.

“He’s double handsome, I’d lose that one,” replies Tom when asked who is better looking between the two actors.