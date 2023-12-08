 
menu
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Timothée Chalamet gives Tom Holland a new label

Timothée Chalamet gave the title after he was asked if Tom Holland is better looking than him

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 08, 2023

File Footage

Gushing over Tom Holland’s good looks, Timothée Chalamet believes that he’s the “ultimate rizz master.”

The 27-year-old actor recently made an appearance for a fun conversation with Keegan-Michael Kay for Ladbible TV.

The two played a game where the table was divided into two sections of “Agree, Strongly Agree” and “Disagree, Strongly Disagree.” An off-camera person read out statements and to which they'd have to answer by placing their glass in the respective section.

Read More: Kylie Jenner finally accepts Timothée Chalamet as ‘boyfriend’

“Timothée Chalamet is a better looking than Tom Holland,” the crew member read to which the the Wonka star exclaimed and said, “Oh man, ya’ll going for the sauce!"

Timothée then added: “I’m going to strongly disagree on that. Tom is the ultimate rizz master. The Internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this.”

When the host seemed confused with his glass placement and couldn’t make a decision if he agrees with the statement or not, Timothée pointed towards the negative section and said: “I think you gotta go for this one.”

Read More: Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality

Another crew member then showed up with a clip of the Spiderman actor talking about the same subject.

“He’s double handsome, I’d lose that one,” replies Tom when asked who is better looking between the two actors.

Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart video
Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart
Natalie Portman recounts hijacking Britney Spears' acting gig video
Natalie Portman recounts hijacking Britney Spears' acting gig
Selena Gomez brazenly defends Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez brazenly defends Benny Blanco romance
Billie Eilish rates 'What Was I Made For' among her top three toughest songs video
Billie Eilish rates 'What Was I Made For' among her top three toughest songs
Prince William got 'up close and personal' at clubs before Kate Middleton?
Prince William got 'up close and personal' at clubs before Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle to stop 'moaning' as 'lot of people have dropped her'
Meghan Markle to stop 'moaning' as 'lot of people have dropped her'
Kate Middleton shows signs of 'coming change' after new photo with King Charles
Kate Middleton shows signs of 'coming change' after new photo with King Charles
'People don't care' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as 'Endgame' backfires
'People don't care' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as 'Endgame' backfires
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry silence on Endgame is 'notable' amid 'distance'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry silence on Endgame is 'notable' amid 'distance'
Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project
Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'
Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single video
Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single