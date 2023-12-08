 
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry breaks another promise with King Charles?

King Charles was delighted to speak with Prince Harry for the first time in several months on his 75th birthday

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 08, 2023

Prince Harry breaks another promise with King Charles

Prince Harry has apparently broken another promise he made with his father King Charles on his 75th birthday, it is believed.

According to claims, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had shared a ‘warm conversation’ with the King to mark his 75th birthday last month.

Also Read: King Charles, Prince Harry reach an agreement during birthday call

King Charles was also delighted to speak with his estranged son Prince Harry for the first time in several months.

The reports further claimed that Prince Harry and King Charles had agreed during telephonic conversation on the monarch’s 75th birthday to speak again.

However, the Daily Express citing an insider revealed that the follow-up phone call was due between King Charles and Prince Harry after the 75th birthday, however, it seems this has not happened yet.

Read More: Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart

The publication quoted sources claiming, "There has been no conversation, it's radio silence."

