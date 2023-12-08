King Charles was delighted to speak with Prince Harry for the first time in several months on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry breaks another promise with King Charles

Prince Harry has apparently broken another promise he made with his father King Charles on his 75th birthday, it is believed.



According to claims, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had shared a ‘warm conversation’ with the King to mark his 75th birthday last month.

King Charles was also delighted to speak with his estranged son Prince Harry for the first time in several months.

The reports further claimed that Prince Harry and King Charles had agreed during telephonic conversation on the monarch’s 75th birthday to speak again.

However, the Daily Express citing an insider revealed that the follow-up phone call was due between King Charles and Prince Harry after the 75th birthday, however, it seems this has not happened yet.

The publication quoted sources claiming, "There has been no conversation, it's radio silence."