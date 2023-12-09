Julia Roberts, who is starring as a protagonist in 'Leave The World Behind', was asked a question she had never answered before

Photo Julia Roberts answers a rare question amid new movie release

Julia Roberts, who is starring in Netflix’s Leave The World Behind, spills the beans on something she was never asked before.

The Oscar-winning actress attended her newest interview at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which was released on Thursday.

In this confessional, the mother of three, a pair of twins and a younger son, encountered a question she never did before.

While the actress was having a chit-chat with the show host, a fan rose and asked Julia about which movie's sequel she would consider doing in the blink of an eye.

Read More: Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like

In response to this ‘rare’ question, the Pretty Woman hitmaker said, "That's a really good question and I've never been asked it."

Without giving it a second thought, Roberts observed that it had to be My Best Friend's Wedding, a 90’s rom-com featuring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett.

Following this confession, Roberts told the host that the primary reason for her choosing this one, from the plethora of her other iconic rom-coms and it's because she wanted to know more about the aftermath of the events with which the movie concluded.

She declared before moving on from the topic, "There's so many people in it," adding that she would love "to see what they're doing” now.