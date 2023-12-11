 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kanye West's kids exclude Bianca Censori from Christmas rituals

Kanye West reportedly plans to spend his Christmas holidays with Bianca Censori

Melanie Walker

Monday, December 11, 2023

Kanye West's kids exclude Bianca Censori from Christmas rituals

Kim Kardashian's recently took a subtle jab at ex husband Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, the SKIMS mogul recently showed off the Christmas gift sent by her mom Kris Jenner and four separate gingerbread houses picked by her children.

In a now-deleted video, Kim panned the camera towards the decoration piece designed for Kanye, whom she referred to as her “kids' dad.”

Read More: Kanye West cooking surprising track for new album?

The reality star showed off the exterior decorated with the names of Kanye, the four kids, his father Ray and his late mother Donda, and left the Australian architect's name out of it.

As Kim’s kids (North, Saint, Chicago, and Pslam) look forward to Kanye joining them for the festivities, an insider told The Sun that the rapper plans to spend the holidays with Bianca as he’s focused on "making things right."

Read More: Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'

“Ye has loved being out of LA, he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ,” the source claimed.

