Netflix's ‘The Crown' is ‘capitalising' on Prince Harry

Netlfix has just been called out for seemingly trying to capitalise on Prince Harry’s public image and the sympathy that followed him after Princess Diana’s passing.



These claims have been issued by Emily Ferguson, a digital royal editor.

She broke everything down in one of her most recent pieces for Express UK.

In that piece she referenced the final season of The Crown and went as far as to wonder whether Prince Harry himself had written it, due to its “particularly interesting” depictions.

She began by saying, “The theme of the second child being hard done by, or seen as the Spare as Harry so eloquently put it, is also something advocated by the Queen herself.”

The scene in particular being referenced is a point where Prince William’s character urges the monarch to not be ‘too hard’ on the spare but is met with the words, “In many ways it's harder being number two than number one.”

But “another theme that emerges is that Harry is constantly arguing with his brother and father. The brothers fallout over Charles’s proposal to Camilla and Harry’s decision to wear a Nazi costume to a fancy dress party.”

“Tensions erupt between Charles and Harry over the latter’s drug use and lack of direction,” at one point in the season.

“Within these scenes the family are portrayed as being particularly tough on Harry, all themes that match up to his sorry portrayal in his memoir and Netflix docu-series.”

Before concluding though, she also added, “this character is what made the young royal so endearing to the British public, and The Crown has certainly seemed to capitalise on that hype.”