 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle wants to spend time in flat in Kensington Palace each year?

Royal expert said will Meghan Markle apologise for all the 'vile and untrue' things she said?

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 15, 2023

Meghan Markle wants to spend time in flat in Kensington Palace each year?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wants to spend time in a flat in Kensington Palace each year, it is claimed.

Royal expert Angela Levin, who is a major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan, turned to X, formerly Twitter and disclosed, “Meghan wants to spend time in a flat in Kensington Palace each year. Life must be dreadful in USA.”

In another post, the royal author said, “If Meghan does come to stay in Kensington Palace is she going to continue with her memoirs of the 'terrible 'time she had first time round?.”

Also Read: Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle

Angela further said, “Will she apologise for all the vile and untrue things she said?”

“Will she and Harry film all round and then sell it to journalists,” the royal biographer raised another question.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “I don’t think she can or will ever apologize. She’s incapable of taking responsibility.”

Britney Spears likely to 'get reported' again over neglect of pet dogs video
Britney Spears likely to 'get reported' again over neglect of pet dogs
Brad Pitt wants to be a better parent but Angelina Jolie wouldn't ‘budge'
Brad Pitt wants to be a better parent but Angelina Jolie wouldn't ‘budge'
Prince Harry warned he's getting ‘overexposed' in the US video
Prince Harry warned he's getting ‘overexposed' in the US
Kim Kardashian fuels plastic surgery speculation with latest outing - see pic
Kim Kardashian fuels plastic surgery speculation with latest outing - see pic
Omid Scobie breaks silence over court ruling in Prince Harry's phone-hacking case video
Omid Scobie breaks silence over court ruling in Prince Harry's phone-hacking case
Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez face family drama ahead of first Christmas together
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez face family drama ahead of first Christmas together
Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released video
Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released
British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict
British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict
British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit
British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel