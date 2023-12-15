Royal expert said will Meghan Markle apologise for all the 'vile and untrue' things she said?

Meghan Markle wants to spend time in flat in Kensington Palace each year?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wants to spend time in a flat in Kensington Palace each year, it is claimed.



Royal expert Angela Levin, who is a major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan, turned to X, formerly Twitter and disclosed, “Meghan wants to spend time in a flat in Kensington Palace each year. Life must be dreadful in USA.”

In another post, the royal author said, “If Meghan does come to stay in Kensington Palace is she going to continue with her memoirs of the 'terrible 'time she had first time round?.”

Also Read: Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle

Angela further said, “Will she apologise for all the vile and untrue things she said?”

“Will she and Harry film all round and then sell it to journalists,” the royal biographer raised another question.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “I don’t think she can or will ever apologize. She’s incapable of taking responsibility.”