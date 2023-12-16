 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles wants to heal the rift 'once and for all' with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and ‘forced’ Kate Middleton to become his ‘peacemaker'

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 16, 2023

King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his ‘peacemaker’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his ‘peacemaker’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has proved that she is the ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ of King Charles after she reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to 'clear the air’ amid royal race row.

The In Touch Weekly, citing sources, reported shortly after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air.

Also Read: Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win

The publication further claimed that the phone call actually came at King Charles’ request.

The insider said, “This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy.

“He (King Charles) wants to heal the rift once and for all.”

The insider went on to claim King Charles ‘forced’ Kate Middleton to become his ‘peacemaker’.

Read More: Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation

The source added Kate Middleton agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, she has always taken her duties seriously — “she does what she is told.”

How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation
Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case video
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case video
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'