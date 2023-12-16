King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his ‘peacemaker’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles wants to heal the rift 'once and for all' with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and ‘forced’ Kate Middleton to become his ‘peacemaker'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has proved that she is the ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ of King Charles after she reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to 'clear the air’ amid royal race row.



The In Touch Weekly, citing sources, reported shortly after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air.

The publication further claimed that the phone call actually came at King Charles’ request.

The insider said, “This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy.

“He (King Charles) wants to heal the rift once and for all.”

The insider went on to claim King Charles ‘forced’ Kate Middleton to become his ‘peacemaker’.

The source added Kate Middleton agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, she has always taken her duties seriously — “she does what she is told.”