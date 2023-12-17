Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both also got emotional during conversation

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle finally agree to ‘reluctant' truce amid race row

Meghan Markle and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton have finally agreed to a 'reluctant' truce after the future queen extended olive branch to the Duchess of Sussex following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



Kate Middleton allegedly reached out to Meghan Markle on the request of King Charles after Endgame sparked royal race row.

Also Read: Kate Middleton gets emotional as she extends olive branch to Meghan Markle

The insider told In Touch Weekly that Meghan and Kate Middleton have agreed to a reluctant truce.

The source told the publication, “They’ll never truly see eye-to-eye, and nothing will change how Meghan feels about the way she has been treated by Kate and the rest of the royals, but Meghan is estranged from her own father, so she knows how tough it’s been on Harry to feel abandoned by his family.”

The Duchess of Sussex has vowed to do what she can to help, the royal insider claimed and added “Both she and Kate want to start over.”

Read More: Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence on social media after Harry's phone hacking verdict

The source further claimed Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both also got emotional during the conversation.