Tom Cruise goes incognito for new girlfriend despite ex's warnings

Monday, December 18, 2023
Tom Cruise has been enjoying secret dates with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise went incognito for a date with his new girlfriend Elsina Khayrova.

The 61 year-old was seen enjoying a day out with the Russian socialite at Hyde Park just a week after they secret date at London’s Winter Wonderland.

Daily Mail reported that Tom and Elsina “put on their best disguises” to avoid paparazzi and public attraction.

“Since they’ve been in London, they have been going out and about without anyone noticing them. Last week they went on a secret date to Winter Wonderland so they could see the attractions,” a source also told The Sun.

Read More: Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise

The outlet claimed that it's "a really romantic spot" for couples, "He had people on hand to ensure they could be whisked away if they were spotted but no one batted an eyelid.”

As the Hollywood star’s budding romance made news, Elsina’s ex husband Dmitry Tsetkov, a Russian oligarch, told Daily Mail that the Mission Impossible star should “keep his wallet wide open.”

“Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes,” he stated.

