Prince William reportedly wants to make things right with his estranged brother Prince Harry

Kate Middleton refuses to apologise Meghan Markle despite William’s pleas

Prince William finally wants to end his years-long rift with his younger brother Prince Harry, according to recent reports.

However, his efforts face a roadblock as Kate Middleton adamantly refuses to apologize, holding onto lingering resentment from Meghan Markle and Harry's explosive revelations.

Speaking with Life & Style, a insider revealed, “William has wanted to extend an olive branch to Harry for a while now, but Kate is refusing to apologize.”

“She’s still stewing over Meghan and Harry’s unflattering revelations about her, and William has even accused her of picking fights with Meghan,” the insider added.

The root of Kate's bitterness lies in the negative press she has received since Meghan Markle entered the royal family fold.

Meghan disclosed that Kate made her cry over bridesmaids' dresses at her wedding and not only that, but in his memoir Spare, Harry partially blamed William and Kate for his poor decision to wear a Nazi costume in 2005.

The bombshell book also talks about Kate looking unhappy when Meghan asked to borrow her lip gloss and feeling stressed about being compared to the Duchess.

After Kate thought Meghan was out of things she had to use against her, her pal Omid Scobie released his book Endgame, which "threatened to expose additional salacious details about the royals.”

"Kate’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Meghan now, even though William is insisting they make peace for the greater good of the family," the insider said.