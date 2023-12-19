 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?

Last month, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse confirmed they are expecting their first child

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?
Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?

Robert Pattison and Suki Waterhouse seem to be taking their relationship to the next level.

In exclusive photos published by TMZ, the parents-to-be were seen enjoying a chilly stroll in the UK, with the singer flaunting her baby bump in a crop top.

Holding coffee in one hand, Suki’s ring finger, adorned with a shiny stone, caught the camera’s attention.

The engagement speculations come after she confirmed her pregnancy at Corona Capital Festival, in Mexico.

In a fan video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 31 year-old singer stood wearing a dazzling pink outfit and addressed the audience.

Read More: DC fans gets disappointing update about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

“I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on,” she said as the audience erupted into a cheer.

"I'm not sure if it's working," Suki jokingly added.

A few days later, an insider told PEOPLE that the couple is thrilled about becoming parents.

“A baby coming is an absolute joy for them," the source said of the couple. "They are thrilled beyond words,” the source claimed.

Robert and Suki reportedly sparked dating rumors in 2018 when they were seen packing on PDA, in London. 

While the two refrained from talking about their relationship for almost a year, a source later confirmed their romance to the outlet.

Lizzo makes major move to get rid of harassment case
Lizzo makes major move to get rid of harassment case
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' Christmas card is all about 'me me me'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' Christmas card is all about 'me me me'
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'boring' Christmas food revealed
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'boring' Christmas food revealed
Prince Harry needs royals to stay 'visible' like Prince William, family
Prince Harry needs royals to stay 'visible' like Prince William, family
Madonna, Andy Cohen's hilarious exchange at Brooklyn Concert wows fans video
Madonna, Andy Cohen's hilarious exchange at Brooklyn Concert wows fans
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky enjoys date night amid rapper's looming assault trial video
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky enjoys date night amid rapper's looming assault trial
Blueface sparks outrage after altercation with fan during club performance
Blueface sparks outrage after altercation with fan during club performance
Brad Pitt's age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons
Brad Pitt's age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons
Russell Brand grilled by police for second time in sexual offence probe
Russell Brand grilled by police for second time in sexual offence probe
Jamie Foxx is over the moon after daughter's big step in life
Jamie Foxx is over the moon after daughter's big step in life
The secret reason behind Bradley Cooper's ban on chair on film sets
The secret reason behind Bradley Cooper's ban on chair on film sets
Taylor Swift's romantic travels generate 138 tons of CO2 emissions
Taylor Swift's romantic travels generate 138 tons of CO2 emissions