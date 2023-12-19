Last month, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse confirmed they are expecting their first child

Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?

Robert Pattison and Suki Waterhouse seem to be taking their relationship to the next level.

In exclusive photos published by TMZ, the parents-to-be were seen enjoying a chilly stroll in the UK, with the singer flaunting her baby bump in a crop top.

Holding coffee in one hand, Suki’s ring finger, adorned with a shiny stone, caught the camera’s attention.

The engagement speculations come after she confirmed her pregnancy at Corona Capital Festival, in Mexico.

In a fan video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 31 year-old singer stood wearing a dazzling pink outfit and addressed the audience.

Read More: DC fans gets disappointing update about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

“I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on,” she said as the audience erupted into a cheer.

"I'm not sure if it's working," Suki jokingly added.

A few days later, an insider told PEOPLE that the couple is thrilled about becoming parents.

“A baby coming is an absolute joy for them," the source said of the couple. "They are thrilled beyond words,” the source claimed.

Robert and Suki reportedly sparked dating rumors in 2018 when they were seen packing on PDA, in London.

While the two refrained from talking about their relationship for almost a year, a source later confirmed their romance to the outlet.