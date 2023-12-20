A fan commented, “Meghan Markle will absolutely never return to ‘the royal fold’”

Meghan Markle will never return to Britain because of Kate Middleton?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will never return to Britain because of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, royal fans believe.



The royal fans shared their views on the New York Post report titled “Meghan Markle could return to the royal fold — if she follows this simple rule.”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Meghan will NEVER come back to the royal family because she has to curtsey to Kate - UNLESS it will benefit her in some way - monetarily or publicity.”

Another said, “Coming back is not her choice anymore. She never wants to stand behind Catherine because she is insecure about how she looks compared to the Princess of Wales and her lack of importance compared to the Princess of Wales.”

The third commented, “I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the UK...

“How about ‘Not EVER, not ANYwhere.’”

“Meghan Markle will absolutely never return to ‘the royal fold’”, the fourth believes.