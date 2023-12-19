Prince William reportedly jealous of Kate Middleton’s growing popularity

Kate Middleton refuses to follow Prince William’s orders

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage is reportedly going through a tough time, with sources suggesting that the Prince is feeling jealous of his wife's growing popularity.

According to In Touch Weekly, William, the Prince of Wales, the next in line for the throne, seems to be envious as Kate, the Princess of Wales, becomes more and more popular.

This situation is similar to the past, where then-Prince Charles was said to be jealous of his then-wife Princess Diana's fame during their marriage.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton refuses to apologise Meghan Markle despite William's pleas

A tipster close to Kate and William revealed that the couple is facing increasing pressures over the past year, is now spending more time apart due to the rising tension between them.

"William and Kate are both professionals. They're committed to their duties," the source said before pointing out that William's alleged jealousy is making their relationship more complicated.

However, the insider suggested that Kate is standing her ground against her husband's demands and choosing independence within their royal marriage.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton breaking stereotypes by prioritizing kids over Royal duties

"Even when they have disagreements, William and Kate still love each other," the source assured. "And, as they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

“So when they do see each other after being apart, they tend to appreciate each other more."