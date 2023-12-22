 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘struggling' to find work in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘struggling’ to find work opportunities in Hollywood thanks to negative press

By
Web Desk

Friday, December 22, 2023

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘struggling’ to find work opportunities in Hollywood thanks to negative press
Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘struggling’ to find work opportunities in Hollywood thanks to negative press

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘struggling’ to find work opportunities in Hollywood thanks to the negative press she and husband Prince Harry generated last year.

As per Deadline, the Duchess of Sussex’s Hollywood talent agency has been trying to land work for her but is struggling.

The publication reported that “big brands don't want to be associated with the former royal duo,” given their unpopularity post their media blitz towards the end of 2022 and well within 2023; Meghan and Harry closed 2022 with a Netflix docuseries and kicked 2023 off with Harry’s controversial memoir Spare, among other media appearances.

Read More: Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'

It must also be highlighted that 2023 has been a particularly hard year for the Sussexes; Meghan lost her Spotify deal after just one season of her podcast, and as per rumours, the future of their multi-million deal with Netflix also hands in the balance.

Weighing in mounting claims that ‘brands don't wish to jeopardise their relationship with the Royal Family’ by working with Meghan and Harry, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV that rumours of a Sussex ‘comeback’ are “untrue”.

This comes after the couple graced the cover of US Weekly this month, with the publication running a cover story about Harry and Meghan’s ‘plans for a Hollywood comeback’, and hinting at 2024 being a ‘Year of Redemption’ for them. 

Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren video
Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren
DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial video
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial
Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig video
Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider