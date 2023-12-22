Meghan Markle ‘struggling' to find work in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘struggling’ to find work opportunities in Hollywood thanks to negative press

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘struggling’ to find work opportunities in Hollywood thanks to the negative press she and husband Prince Harry generated last year.

As per Deadline, the Duchess of Sussex’s Hollywood talent agency has been trying to land work for her but is struggling.

The publication reported that “big brands don't want to be associated with the former royal duo,” given their unpopularity post their media blitz towards the end of 2022 and well within 2023; Meghan and Harry closed 2022 with a Netflix docuseries and kicked 2023 off with Harry’s controversial memoir Spare, among other media appearances.

It must also be highlighted that 2023 has been a particularly hard year for the Sussexes; Meghan lost her Spotify deal after just one season of her podcast, and as per rumours, the future of their multi-million deal with Netflix also hands in the balance.

Weighing in mounting claims that ‘brands don't wish to jeopardise their relationship with the Royal Family’ by working with Meghan and Harry, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV that rumours of a Sussex ‘comeback’ are “untrue”.

This comes after the couple graced the cover of US Weekly this month, with the publication running a cover story about Harry and Meghan’s ‘plans for a Hollywood comeback’, and hinting at 2024 being a ‘Year of Redemption’ for them.