Prince William was previously hostile towards the media strategies employed by his dad, King Charles

Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood

Prince William has softened his stance on what he once regarded as his father, King Charles' media “spin machine.”

According to Daily Mail, William, the Prince of Wales, who was previously hostile towards the media strategies employed by his father has now adopted a more understanding perspective.

An insider revealed that the change in William’s perspective happened since he became a father himself to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

ALSO READ: King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people

The shift in dynamics within the royal family is said to be influenced by Charles' increased presence at Windsor, especially during weekends, providing him with more opportunities to spend time with his grandchildren.

“Has His Majesty made mistakes when it comes to parenting? Yes. Would he privately admit he could have done some things better, or at least differently? Of course,” the insider said.

“But while I am sure they still don't agree on everything all the time, he and the Prince of Wales are firmly united now around a common shared interest, which is to keep the institution in a place where it can serve the nation.

The source went on to emphasize that the fallout with Prince Harry has been a significant factor in reshaping the family dynamics, stating, "This was happening anyway as the late Queen got older, but there's no doubt what happened with Harry brought everything into sharp relief.”