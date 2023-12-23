 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood

Prince William was previously hostile towards the media strategies employed by his dad, King Charles

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood
Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood

Prince William has softened his stance on what he once regarded as his father, King Charles' media “spin machine.”

According to Daily Mail, William, the Prince of Wales, who was previously hostile towards the media strategies employed by his father has now adopted a more understanding perspective.

An insider revealed that the change in William’s perspective happened since he became a father himself to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

ALSO READ: King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people

The shift in dynamics within the royal family is said to be influenced by Charles' increased presence at Windsor, especially during weekends, providing him with more opportunities to spend time with his grandchildren.

“Has His Majesty made mistakes when it comes to parenting? Yes. Would he privately admit he could have done some things better, or at least differently? Of course,” the insider said.

“But while I am sure they still don't agree on everything all the time, he and the Prince of Wales are firmly united now around a common shared interest, which is to keep the institution in a place where it can serve the nation.

The source went on to emphasize that the fallout with Prince Harry has been a significant factor in reshaping the family dynamics, stating, "This was happening anyway as the late Queen got older, but there's no doubt what happened with Harry brought everything into sharp relief.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice related to King Charles, royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice related to King Charles, royal family
Prince William proves he is ‘the right choice' to be Britain's King video
Prince William proves he is ‘the right choice' to be Britain's King
Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn't regret leaving Royal role
Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn't regret leaving Royal role
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare video
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over reconciliation disclosed after olive branch from Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over reconciliation disclosed after olive branch from Kate Middleton
Prince William hopeful his relationship with Prince Harry will heal
Prince William hopeful his relationship with Prince Harry will heal
Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?
Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?
King Charles could have stopped the release of Prince Harry's memoir: Expert video
King Charles could have stopped the release of Prince Harry's memoir: Expert
Lil Wayne wants to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show
Lil Wayne wants to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show
Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'
Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'