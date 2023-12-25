Kate Middleton said, “Russell, Ray and Brenda, it was a pleasure to meet you!”

Kate Middleton names three inspiring people making ‘real difference' to lives of young people

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has disclosed three inspiring people making a real difference to the lives of young people, and made a surprise visit to them.



Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to a Christmas Tea Party and sat down with children and their mentors to discuss how they have influenced one another.

Read More: Palace pushed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to exit Royal life?

Later, the future UK queen turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos of her visit.

She posted the photos with caption, “Three inspiring people making a real difference to the lives of young people.”



Kate Middleton further said, “It was so lovely to join Rico, Arwyen, Jenson, Poppy, Henry and George for a special surprise celebration for the people in their lives who have helped shape them.



“Russell, Ray and Brenda, it was a pleasure to meet you!”

Also Read: Millions react as King Charles breaks another royal tradition on Christmas

Kate Middleton named all three inspiring people who work in childcare.

Ray is a music therapist, Brenda is a retired mental health nurse, and Russell is a soccer coach.