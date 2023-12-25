 
Monday, December 25, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Millions react as King Charles breaks another royal tradition on Christmas

Palace shared King Charles photo on the official X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles

Millions of royal fans have reacted after King Charles broke a tradition with a hidden detail in the backdrop of this year's Christmas speech.

According to media reports, King Charles included a hidden detail in the backdrop of his Christmas speech - a living tree.

Also Read: Meghan Markle recalls her ‘first Christmas' with Royal family amid feud

The GB News reported this is the first time a living tree has been included in a royal Christmas speech.

Later, the palace shared King Charles photo on the official X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, saying, “The King is pictured in the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace during the filming of this year’s Christmas Broadcast.

“The Centre Room opens onto the Buckingham Palace balcony and overlooks The Victoria Memorial and The Mall, where crowds gathered to celebrate The Coronation in May.”

Over 1.3 million royal fans have viewed the King’s photo on X, thousands of other liked, retweeted and commented on it.

“Happy Christmas to King, and best wishes for your happiness, health, and Joy,” one royal fan dropped a sweet comment on Twitter.

