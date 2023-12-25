 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘working on another book'

Prince Harry is reportedly already "working on another book" to follow up on his bombshell autobiography 'Spare'

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘working on another book'

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is ‘working on another book’, following the release of his memoir Spare in January.

According to a report by Daily Express, Prince Harry struck a four-book deal with Penguin Random House and has received an estimated £17million advance for the first installment of his memoir.

Read More: Kate Middleton shares powerful Christmas message amid race row

Royal expert Christina Garibaldi has disclosed that Prince Harry is already "working on another book" to follow up on his bombshell autobiography Spare, according to Daily Express UK.

Commenting on it, a royal fan said, “He may need more material. Is this the true reason for their latest "interest" in coming to Britain?”

Another said, “More made up lies.”

The third said, “Another book of fiction.”

Also Read: Prince William celebrates Prince Harry's ‘absence' on Christmas

“His second book would be the same as the first full of lies,” commented the fourth.

“Hmmmmm he will make money whining about how he never got a Xmas invite,” another said.

