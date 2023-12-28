On December 27, Seoul police discovered Lee Sun-kyun's body in his car

Lee Sun-kyun made urgent request to police before tragic death

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun’s plea was denied by the police just four days before he died of apparent suicide.



On December 27, the 48 year-old actor was found dead inside his car parked at Waryong Park in Seoul.

It’s being presumed that Lee took his own life due to the pressure and scrutiny he was under due to an ongoing drug investigation that accused him of abusing illegal substances at a bar hostess’ house.

He continued to deny the allegations and said that hostess "A" tricked him into taking drugs.

According to the lawyers, Lee had recently requested the police to not disclose the next round of questioning to the press in order to avoid public vilification.

However, the authorities rejected his plea and went on record about the details of Lee’s interrogation..

A day before his body was found, the My Mister actor's lawyer told the media that his client felt “burdened” because of public appearances which is why they wanted the questioning to be conducted behind closed doors.