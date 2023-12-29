Britney Spears accused father Jamie Spears of subjecting her to 13 year-old conservatorship

Britney Spears decides to forgive dad Jamie Spears?

Britney Spears is rethinking her relationship with father Jamie Spears who was responsible for her 13 year-old conservatorship.



The update comes after an insider told Daily Mail last month that the Princess of Pop is set on never speaking to her dad again.

“There is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad. He hurt her in ways not imaginable and, regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive,” the tipster had told the outlet.

However, as Jamie’s health continues to deteriorate due to his recent leg amputation caused by an infection, a source told OK! magazine that Britney is considering to patch things up with him.

"It’s up in the air. Given his medical situation, Britney is open to talking, but this kind of rekindling doesn’t happen overnight,” they spoke of a possible reconciliation.

In her memoir The Woman In Me, Britney previously described how Jamie saw her as a source to “cash flow.” She revealed that he was “lustful” for wealth and power and even said, “I’m Britney Spears now.”