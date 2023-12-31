A royal insider claimed Prince William expects his ‘control’ over monarchy to grow — likely leading to clashes with King Charles

King Charles, Prince William alleged ‘rivalry' sparks reactions

Royal fans have expressed their views over Prince William and King Charles alleged "rivalry" over the Prince of Wales desire for power.



The Daily Beast quoted royal insiders claiming that there was some tension brewing between Prince William and King Charles—specifically over how much control the Prince has in his role as heir to the throne.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face being frozen out of Hollywood in 2024

Commenting on the New York Post report titled, “Prince William expects his ‘control’ over monarchy to grow — likely leading to clashes with King Charles”, a royal fan said: “The King and William are incredibly close. No rivalry! William is next in line and respects his father.”

Another fan said, “Still looking forward to the day William is King...”

“It took Charles YEARS to get to be King, he is hardly ready to give over more of his responsibilities to William. Lots of people who work are able to also focus on their kids. Nobody can do a better job than QE II. She held things together,” commented the third.

Read More: Prince Harry to suffer next year after 'nobody was spared' in memoir

The fourth said, “William will be a great King”.

“If this is true, William should not get above himself. and Respect his role as heir,” the fifth said.